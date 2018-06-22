  • CBS 11On Air

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky (CBSDFW.COM) – A building collapse at a distillery near Louisville, Kentucky sent thousands of bourbon barrels crashing to the ground.

Bardstown fire officials said the collapse happened at Barton 1792 after 11:00 a.m. Friday.

screen shot 2018 06 22 at 2 03 14 pm Thousands Of Bourbon Barrels Crash To Ground In Distillery Collapse

KY distillery collapse (WLKY)

Nelson County Emergency Management spokesman Milt Spalding said about 9,000 barrels of aging bourbon were affected.

The building houses about 20,000 barrels of aging bourbon.

Stacks of bourbon barrels could be seen in the rubble.

Officials were trying to determine if any bourbon spilled.

screen shot 2018 06 22 at 2 03 22 pm Thousands Of Bourbon Barrels Crash To Ground In Distillery Collapse

KY distillery collapse (WLKY)

There were no reports of any injuries.

Bardstown has been called the “Bourbon Capital of the World.”

