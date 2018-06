Argentina On Brink Of Early World Cup Exit After Falling To CroatiaArgentina sit on the brink of an unthinkable early exit from the World Cup after a Willy Caballero howler set Croatia on their way to a remarkable 3-0 victory over the two-time winners.

Son Of Former Cowboys Player Arrested For Mesquite Double MurderCassius Shakembe Williams, the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Erik Williams, is behind bars today charged with Capital Murder.

Mavericks Pick, Then Trade Trae Young To Atlanta For Luka Doncic At NBA DraftThe Dallas Mavericks selected Trae Young, point guard from Oklahoma, with the fifth pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, but they quickly traded him to Atlanta after the Hawks selected Luka Doncic, a guard from Slovenia, with the third pick of the draft.

From Dirk To Doncic, Mavs Go Euro With Rebuild AgainThe Mavericks are going Euro with their rebuild, the same way that they did 20 years ago with Dirk Nowitzki.

Much Trade Chatter Heading Into NHL Draft In DallasThe NHL Draft begins Friday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Baseball Fan Injured By Flying Hot Dog Launched By Phillie PhanaticIt was a flying frankfurter, not a foul ball, that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Hawks Acquire Trae Young In NBA Draft Swap With MavericksThe Hawks added a new floor leader to their rebuilding effort by acquiring Trae Young in Thursday night's exchange of NBA Draft picks with the Mavericks.

76ers End With Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith After NBA Draft TradeThe Sixers acquired Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith from the Suns for Villanova's Mikal Bridges in a swap of first-round NBA Draft picks on Thursday night.

Celtics Pick Texas A&M's Robert Williams In NBA DraftRobert Williams was projected to be a lottery pick last year, as a freshman at Texas A&M. But he returned to College Station and was selected by the Celtics in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Burger King Apologizes For Russian World Cup 'Impregnation' AdBurger King Russia apologized after an advertisement that offered Russian women the chance to win $47,000 and free Whoppers for life if they got impregnated by a World Cup player.