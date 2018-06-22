JERSEY CITY, NJ - JULY 24: A pit bull looks out from a cage in the Liberty Humane Society shelter July 24, 2007 in Jersey City, New Jersey. According to animal shelter statistics, around one-third of all dogs coming into shelters nationwide are pit bulls, up from just 2 to 3 percent fifteen years ago. An estimated 40,000 people are involved in illegal professional dogfighting in the U.S. which often involves pit bulls. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Delta Air Lines says it’s no longer allowing passengers to fly with “pit bull type” dogs as service or support animals.

The Atlanta-based airline describes its ban announced this week as an “enhancement” to its policy on animals in passenger areas. Delta also says it’s limiting travelers to a single emotional support animal per flight. The changes take effect July 10.

The airline’s statement says its new ban on pit bull type dogs responds to “growing safety concerns” after several employees were bitten. But the ban is prompting a social media backlash, and figuring out exactly which dogs fall under the policy could be a challenge.

Delta describes them differently, as “Bull type dogs,” on its online listof prohibited animals, which includes reptiles, spiders and goats, among others.

