LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Demi Lovato has released a new single that reveals a heartbreaking setback in her road to recovery from addiction. In her song “Sober,” a candid Lovato admits to suffering a relapse.

“To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down the road before. I’m so sorry. I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings in the tune. It comes just weeks after she celebrated six years of sobriety.

Lovato has always been an open when it comes to her mental health and struggles with substance abuse. In the past, she has spoken candidly in various interviews about her use of cocaine and addiction to alcohol, as well as her struggle with an eating disorder.

“Sober” does not reveal the nature of Lovato’s relapse.

The song was just released on Thursday. Lovato sings, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I want to be a role model but I’m only human.”

In an Instagram post, Lovato teased the track with a clip of a lyric video and a short caption that read, “My truth.” Despite her struggles, she put a happier foot forward Wednesday, sharing a selfie with a caption assuring fans that she was “happy and free.”

In her song, Lovato adds, “I’m sorry that I’m here again. I promise I’ll get help.”

Lovato was raised in the Dallas area. Her mother is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

