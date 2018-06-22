NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas/Fort Worth officially hit 100 degrees Friday, making it the hottest day of 2018 so far in the Metroplex. Experts are warning North Texans to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion or strokes while enjoying the outdoors.

Area hospitals, like Methodist Dallas Medical Center, have been preparing for the heat. CBS 11 learned at least two people were treated at the hospital for heat exhaustion Friday afternoon.

ER doctors showed off their critical care suite where they treat patients experiencing heat exhaustion or stroke. It’s fully stocked with supplies like IVs to hydrate people. Medical staff are also on hand 24/7 and ready to respond.

They stress that in order to avoid the hospital, always hydrate well in advance of being outdoors. One thing medical staff also want to mention is if you are outside and you stop sweating, it’s a very bad sign.

Doctors say when you stop sweating, your body is no longer able to regulate its temperature, which could be the first sign of a heat stroke.

“It’s something you should seek medical therapy for immediately if you notice that you’re in the heat and stop sweating… and anyone who is confused or fatigued,” said Dr. Brad Sellers, Methodist Dallas ER medical director.

ER doctors say on average when temperatures reach above 100 degrees, they normally treat at least three to five patients a day for heat-related illnesses.

The Dallas Parks and Recreation Department is also preparing for the heat on the weekend especially with summer camps happening.

An official with the department says when it comes to city camps, all outdoor activities will take place in the morning with afternoon activities occurring mostly indoors. For sporting events, city leagues will also try to have an ambulance nearby at games.

The official also says parents will have the ability to mutually decide to call off a game if it’s too hot. If both teams agree, city staff will try to reschedule the game.

There will also be more than 40 cooling stations set up throughout Dallas, mainly at recreation centers and libraries. They offer air conditioning, water and even snacks at some locations.

“Additionally, outside of the city, the Salvation Army operates three centers with varying hours that residents or guests can go to as well, and they have provisions available there as well,” said Kevin Oden, City of Dallas assistant emergency management coordinator.

The cooling stations at the rec centers and libraries will only be open during regular business hours.