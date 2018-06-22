  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Asylum, courthouse, Dallas, immigrants, Immigration, Local TV, North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As separated parents and children are reunited and released from detention centers, some will end up in DFW.

One mother is already on her way.

She’s been warned by her attorneys at Raices…she’s facing an uphill battle.

Dallas has a little bit more conservative judge panel,” said Raices immigration attorney Giancarlo Franco.

He shared Raices’ records on asylum cases in Dallas.

In the last four years, nearly 2,000 asylum cases have been heard here.

Of those, only 325 have been approved, meaning there’s a 83 percent denial rate in Dallas.

One immigration judge heard 229 cases since 2014.

He only granted asylum six times.

“Asylum is discretionary, which means that they can weigh it and even if you meet all the elements, the judge can still say ‘no,'” he said.

Raices advises its clients other federal courts are more likely to grant asylum, but asylum seekers often end up going to court in the city they intended to settle in and where they may have family and a support system.

“It looks like the more liberal courts are New York and San Francisco,” said Franco. “Our court here in Dallas isn’t as conservative at the one in North Carolina but it’s definitely been a battle here.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s