PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women have shared with Plano Police terrifying accounts of encounters with a man who sexually assaulted them in public.

Plano Police say that man has been arrested.

Police say Treshawn Robinson, 23, was hiding in the bushes near the apartment pool recording 16-year-old girls when he was arrested.

Robinson is charged him with two counts of sexual assault. Police later learned Robinson had received a criminal trespass warning at a Burlington Coat Factory where employees caught him recording women.

During his interrogation, Robinson reportedly told detectives, “Y’all got me, my problem, I like taking pictures, sometimes if it looks good I might want to see what it feels like.”

During the last month, police say Robinson has terrorized and assaulted two women and possibly more they still don’t know about.

It was inside a grocery store on May 25 where two women told Plano Police a man they didn’t know followed them around for 15 minutes.

Police say that man was Robinson, who grabbed one of the women from behind reaching inside her clothes.

Plano Police say Robinson was responsible for another assault at this apartment pool.

A woman says she caught Robinson placing his phone between her legs while she was walking and was groped when she tried to take it from him.

“An individual who is committing sex crimes will start off with some minor things such as the offensive touching or the improper photography and then you kind of start to see a little bit a pattern change where they raise their level and this is going up into the sexual assault,” said Plano Police Officer David Tilley.

An arrest affidavit says the victim “…hit the suspect on the shoulder. The suspect then stated ‘my bad’, turned around and left the aisle rapidly.”

A woman says she was walking when Robinson “…placed the phone between her legs and filmed... She yelled and tried to get the phone away from the suspect…”

That’s when police say the woman was groped by Robinson.

“What concerns us the most is that it seems like his level of assaults is starting to increase,” said Officer Tilley.

Plano Police found that Robinson has three prior offensive contact arrests in The Colony.

They are asking anyone who may have more information to come forward.