Filed Under:"Zero Tolerance Policy", Brownsville, Children, detention centers, families separated, illegal immigrants, Illegal immigration, immigrant children, immigrants, Immigration, McAllen Texas, Parents, tender age shelter, Trump administration, U.S.-Mexico Border, unaccompanied minors
A 4-year-old Honduran girl carries a doll while walking with her immigrant mother, both released from a detention in McAllen, Texas. (credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Pentagon will make space available on military bases for as many as 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children detained after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, says a spokesman.

The request for temporary shelter — amid a growing political battle over detained migrants — was made by the Department of Health and Human Services and accepted by the Defense Department, said the spokesman, Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis.

A Pentagon memo to members of Congress said it has been asked to have the facilities available as early as July, through the end of the year. “While four bases (three in Texas and one in Arkansas) have been visited by HHS for possible housing, it doesn’t mean any or all children would be housed there,” Davis said in a statement.

The memo also said that HHS personnel or contractors for HHS “will provide all care for the children,” including supervision, meals, clothing, medical services, transportation and other daily needs.

