BEAUMONT (AP) — A man who Texas prosecutors say is in the United States illegally has been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged voter fraud.

Authorities announced Friday that 57-year-old Mario Obdulio Orellana was indicted earlier this month on five counts, including voter fraud and false representation of U.S. citizenship.

Prosecutors allege that Obdulio illegally entered the U.S. from El Salvador in the early 1980s and later used false documents to obtain a U.S. birth certificate, a U.S. passport and a social security number.

Authorities also allege he registered to vote as a U.S. citizen and cast a ballot in the November 2016 election.

Obdulio faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

His court appointed federal public defender didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

