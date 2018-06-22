LIVEWATCH - Texas Senators Ted Cruz, John Cornyn Visit Border Facilities
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has overturned Laredo’s ban on disposable plastic bags in a ruling that likely dismantles similar bans in other cities across the state.

The court ruled Friday that Laredo’s city ordinance violated state law that regulates solid waste disposal. The court said the Texas Constitution prevents local ordinances from conflicting with state law.

About a dozen Texas cities have similar bag bans that environmentalists say reduce pollution. Retail groups sued to overturn the Laredo ban and the move was supported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton warned cities with current disposable plastic bag bans that they’ll face legal action if they continue to enforce such ordinances.

Environmental groups encouraged retailers in cities that banned plastic bags to continue the practice of not providing them to customers.

