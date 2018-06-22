McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A bikini-clad black teenager who was shoved to the ground by a white North Texas police officer has settled a federal lawsuit against him and the city of McKinney for almost $150,000.

The legal guardian of then-15-year-old Dajerria Becton filed a $5 million lawsuit following the June 2015 incident that was captured on video.

Cellphone videos recorded in May 2015 showed Cpl. Eric Casebolt yelling and cursing at teenagers at Craig Ranch North Community Pool in McKinney. He is also seen ordering Becton to the ground, forcing her onto her stomach and placing his knees on her back.

Footage later shows Casebolt pointing his gun at other teens.

According to the McKinney Police Department, a neighbor had complained that the teens didn’t have permission to use the pool.

Video of the incident, posted on YouTube, has been viewed nearly 13,000,000 times. Click here to view the video.

WARNING: The video contains graphic footage and explicit language that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The lawsuit alleged negligence, false arrest, assault and excessive force by then-Corporal, who was among several officers responding to reports of a disturbance at the party. Casebolt later resigned.

Court documents show the settlement approved May 24 provides Becton with $148,850 and six others on the lawsuit each receive $6,000.

Casebolt and the city deny wrongdoing, but say the settlement avoids the uncertainty and cost of a lawsuit.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)