(CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager who was out jogging along a beach in Canada was detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after she crossed the border on accident while she was taking a photo, CBC News reports.

Cedella Roman, 19, was reportedly jogging along a beach near White Rock, British Columbia on May 21 when she started going down a unmarked dirt path to avoid high tide. The French citizen then said she stopped to take a picture of the scenery when she was approached by two U.S. Border Patrol officers.

“An officer stopped me and started telling me I had crossed the border illegally,” Roman told CBC News. “I told him I had not done it on purpose, and that I didn’t understand what was happening.”

Roman was staying with her mother in North Delta, British Columbia while she studied English, according to CBC News. She also wasn’t carrying any identification at the time of the incident.

She said she didn’t notice any signs that marked the U.S.-Canada border during her jog.

The Border Patrol officers claimed Roman crossed into Blaine, Washington illegally and detained her. She was then transferred almost 125 miles to the Tacoma Northwest Detention Center.

“They put me in the caged vehicles and brought me into their facility,” Roman told CBC News. “They asked me to remove all my personal belongings with my jewelry, they searched me everywhere. Then I understood it was getting very serious, and I started to cry a bit.”

After eventually contacting her mother, she said her mother rushed to the detention center with her passport and study permits. But it wasn’t enough.

Roman’s mother was told the documents would have to be validated by authorities in Canada first.

The 19-year-old was detained for two weeks like immigration officials in both countries determined if she would be allowed back into Canada.

According to documents obtained by CBC News, Roman was released on June 6.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol told CBC News that the process applies to anyone who crosses over the border illegally regardless if it was inadvertent.