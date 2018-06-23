Filed Under:Hot Weather, Plano Fire-Rescue, Plano firefighter, Rance Pringle, Yard Work

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano firefighter decided to take his job one step further after responding to help a 90-year-old man who collapsed while in his backyard.

Plano firefighter Rance Pringle finished up the resident’s yard work Friday while other firefighters aided the elderly man inside his home.

Friday was the hottest day of 2018 in North Texas when temperatures reached 100 degrees.

“Just help someone. If you see someone in need or if they need help if they’re having a bad day, just try to be a bright spot on someone’s day. It doesn’t take much effort. It’s pretty easy. I think just the effort alone… makes all the difference in the world,” said Pringle.

Pringle said it took him about five minutes to finish up the yard work for the man.

