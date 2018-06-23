PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano firefighter decided to take his job one step further after responding to help a 90-year-old man who collapsed while in his backyard.

Plano firefighter Rance Pringle finished up the resident’s yard work Friday while other firefighters aided the elderly man inside his home.

One @PlanoFireRescue firefighter finished up a resident’s yard work after responding to help the 90 year-old who had collapsed while out in his backyard. This is just one example of the fine men and women who serve our great city everyday. #PlanoProud #LovePlano pic.twitter.com/fH8c09Yeos — Plano Fire-Rescue (@PlanoFireRescue) June 22, 2018

Friday was the hottest day of 2018 in North Texas when temperatures reached 100 degrees.

“Just help someone. If you see someone in need or if they need help if they’re having a bad day, just try to be a bright spot on someone’s day. It doesn’t take much effort. It’s pretty easy. I think just the effort alone… makes all the difference in the world,” said Pringle.

Pringle said it took him about five minutes to finish up the yard work for the man.