KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Kaufman County are searching for a missing six-year-old boy with autism. The missing child’s name is Dalton Robertson.

The boy is described as non-verbal, about three-feet tall and 48 pounds. His hair is shorter than what is shown in the picture.

He was last seen wearing a pull-up diaper and possibly black rubber boots between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday by his parents. They believe the child walked out of the house.

A search is currently underway via air and ground with the assistance of surrounding fire departments, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Game Warden.