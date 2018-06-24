MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Once Jose Berrios escaped a jam in the first inning, the rest of the day belonged to the ace right-hander.

Berrios struck out a career-best 12 in seven innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat Bartolo Colon and the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday.

Shin-Soo Choo jumped on Berrios’ first-pitch fastball for a leadoff double, but Berrios settled down before the Rangers could grab an early lead.

“Yeah, he surprised me,” Berrios said through an interpreter. “I threw a fastball right down the pipe and he obviously connected as you guys know. That kind of gave me a heads up like, ‘Oh, OK, game on here.'”

Eddie Rosario had two hits for the Twins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Bobby Wilson and Robbie Grossman each singled in a run.

Berrios (8-5) surrendered just three hits while improving to 3-0 in June. Trevor Hildenberger pitched a perfect eighth and Fernando Rodney finished the three-hitter for his 17th save.

The Rangers had won seven in a row and missed out on a chance for a perfect six-game road trip. Colon (4-5) yielded two runs and seven hits in seven innings.

“I think I pitched a great game, but I have to give credit to Berrios because he also pitched a great game too,” Colon said through an interpreter.

Choo reached base safely for the 37th straight game with the leadoff double. He advanced to third on Adrian Beltre’s two-out single to left, but didn’t try for home with Rosario charging the ball. Berrios then struck out Rougned Odor to end the inning.

No other Texas runner reached second against Berrios. Only four batted balls left the infield, three coming in the first.

“Sometimes you got to tip your hat to a guy that throws the ball extremely well,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “We saw him last year, very similar stuff, electric fastball, very loose arm, hard to pick up the release point off of him mixed with a solid breaking ball and changeup, just kept us off balance.”

Berrios retired 14 of 16 batters at one point and struck out at least two batters in each of the first four innings. Berrios has allowed eight earned runs over his last 34 1/3 innings (2.10 ERA).

“Every time when I warm him up before the game, I have in my head that it’s going to be a special day,” said Wilson, who was behind the plate for the Twins. “He’s just that electric of a pitcher and has that good of stuff. You just have a good feeling every time you see him on the mound. His pure stuff is elite in the game.”

