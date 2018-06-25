FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Witnessing a cancer patient battling the disease can be both inspiring and heartbreaking.

So just imagine the kind of pressures those emotions can cause a child who is watching a loved one go through cancer treatment.

Camp Care, hosted by Fort Worth’s Cancer Care Services, is focused on exactly that.

The goal is helping kids affected by their loved ones’ cancer battles unwind and enjoy a week of outdoor activities.

This week, 45 kids ages 5 to 14, are at the camp.

“Simple summer days like this where they just get to have fun may not happen for these kids when their parent or siblings are in the thick of treatment,” said Megan Clifton of Cancer Care Services.

For the children, the events are as much fun as they are therapy.

There is everything from arts and crafts to archery and horse back riding.

Eleven-year-old Lucinda “Lux” Hoey’s mother is a breast cancer survivor.

“If you talk to someone that is relatable to you, then they understand and you can get it all out,” said Hoey.

The free camp wraps up on Friday.