Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton (@GeorgeHWBush)
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of former presidents got together Monday and shared a laugh.
Former President Bill Clinton called on Former President George H.W. Bush in Houston and Bush was not caught off guard.
Bush tweeted a picture of the pair, calling Clinton who defeated Bush in the 1992 presidential election, “a great friend.”
Check out Bush’s socks! He has quite a collection of quirky socks including a pair with Bill Clinton’s image on them.
In the tweet Bush said, “Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion.”