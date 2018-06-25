  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, lewisville, Local TV, Murder, Parking space, Quintin Lowe, Shooting, T’s Bar & Grill, William Booker III

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing another man over a parking space in Lewisville on Tuesday, June 12.

Quintin Lowe, 28, is in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder.  His bond is set at $300,000.

asuspect12 Man Arrested For Deadly Shooting Over Parking Space

Quintin Lowe

According to Lewisville Police, William Booker III tried to leave his girlfriend’s apartment, but his bike was blocked by a vehicle. According to police reports, the driver of the car exchanged words with Booker. As Booker rode away, the suspect followed.

screen shot 2018 06 14 at 6 57 03 pm Man Arrested For Deadly Shooting Over Parking Space

William Booker III

About a half mile from the apartment, paramedics found Booker shot in the back.  He had died. He was a few yards from T’s Bar & Grill.

“A parking space. This is all about a parking space,” said Lewisville Police Captain Mike Moore.

Detectives indicate the two men were visiting separate apartments in the same building inside the Park Timbers Apartments.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s