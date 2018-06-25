FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been 12 years since a major indoor shopping mall opened in the U.S.

But that will change if Frisco city leaders approve plans for one on 77 acres along Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway.

There’s nothing but maize field and sunflowers there now.

But soon a property off Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway could be where the American mall is reborn.

A Chinese company called Lesso is the developer which has tentatively named it Lesso Mall.

These artist renderings show what the vast retail and office space will look like.

The architect is Gensler which designed Legacy West in Plano.

Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss the project for the first time at tomorrow night’s meeting.

It’s coming at a time when most malls across the county are being demolished or redeveloped

But Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney who supports this project believes it has what it takes to be successful.

“It’s rethinking the American mall you seen malls close across the country of course our mall Stonebriar is one of the most successful malls in the entire country and they are already re thinking about how that’s laid out and putting plans into place,” said Mayor Cheney.

A movie theater is already under construction near this site which is the turning into the next development boom in Collin County.

If it’s approved, the mall could be open in as little as three years.