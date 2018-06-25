DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer and a suspect were injured after a high speed chase in Dallas County.

Police said it started in Mesquite and came to a crashing end in Dallas at I-635 near Garland Road.

The suspect ran off but police caught up to him a short time later.

Both an officer and the suspect were taken to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas.

Mesquite Police said it all started when they got a call at 3:45 about a suspicious person off Town Center Drive.

When police arrived, the suspect took off, leading to the chase.

When police caught up with the suspect when he ran off after the crash, shots were fired in the parking lot of 12115 Self Plaza.

The suspect was shot. The officer was not.