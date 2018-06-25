  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boy Scout Camp, Boy Scout killed, Georgia, Tree Fell, Weather
IRVING, TX - FEBRUARY 04: A detial view of a Boy Scout uniform on February 4, 2013 in Irving, Texas. The BSA national council announced they were considering to leave the decision of inclusion of gays to the local unit level. U.S. President Barack Obama urged the organization to end a ban on gays. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Cypress, Texas was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told news outlets Monday that the incident occurred at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Newton County.

Powerful storms had rolled through the area downing multiple trees, including the one that fell on the boy’s tent.

The teen was participating in a scout gathering.

Authorities did not release the teen’s name.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s