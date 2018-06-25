IRVING, TX - FEBRUARY 04: A detial view of a Boy Scout uniform on February 4, 2013 in Irving, Texas. The BSA national council announced they were considering to leave the decision of inclusion of gays to the local unit level. U.S. President Barack Obama urged the organization to end a ban on gays. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Cypress, Texas was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told news outlets Monday that the incident occurred at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Newton County.

Powerful storms had rolled through the area downing multiple trees, including the one that fell on the boy’s tent.

The teen was participating in a scout gathering.

Authorities did not release the teen’s name.

