MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Daniel began to weaken on Monday — still far off Mexico’s western coast Monday and projected to move farther out to sea.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Daniel had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph Monday morning and it was centered about 575 miles (925 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

The storm was moving northwest at 9 mph. It was forecast to begin taking a more westward path and head out into the Pacific before dissipating later around midweek.