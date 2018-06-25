NEW YORK (CNN) – President Donald Trump attacked Jimmy Fallon on Twitter on Sunday after the “Tonight Show” host expressed regret about a friendly interview during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump’s outburst — which references a light-hearted moment on the show during the campaign — is another example of him using his platform as president to respond to perceived slights made by entertainers.
Fallon said in response that he would make a donation in Trump’s name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a nonprofit group that provides legal services to immigrants.
The back-and-forth refers to a “Tonight Show” appearance that Trump made in the fall of 2016, where the then-Republican presidential nominee let Fallon mess with his hair. The lighthearted appearance led to criticism of Fallon, who explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he wasn’t trying to “normalize” Trump or express agreement with his politics.
“I made a mistake,” Fallon said. “I’m sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently.”
