DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for the mother of a newborn who was found on the ground next to a dumpster.

The infant was abandoned in the 5900 block of Watership Lane in Dallas.

A woman found the baby while taking her trash out just before 10 o’clock on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

She picked the baby up off the ground and waited for her husband to get home before taking the infant to Texas Health in Grand Prairie. The baby was later transported to Children’s Medical Center.

Police said the baby is doing fine all things considered.

Detectives have not located any additional witnesses, the mother of the child, or who left the baby at the location. The investigation is ongoing.