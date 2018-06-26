ATLANTA (AP) – A marriage certificate shows that hip-hop stars Cardi B and Offset were quietly married months ago.

Sunday night, while accepting the Best Group award with the Migos at the BET Awards, Offset raised some eyebrows when he said, “I thank my wife, you should thank yours.” Cardi B confirmed the marriage in a tweet on Monday.

A marriage certificate shows that Cardi B and Offset, whose real names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus, were wed on September 20 in Atlanta, but only announced their engagement in October.

A month after the marriage, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert, shocking fans.

Cardi B shared that she was pregnant during a performance on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

