  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BET Awards, Cardi B, Marriage, Migos, Music, Offset, rap music

ATLANTA (AP) – A marriage certificate shows that hip-hop stars Cardi B and Offset were quietly married months ago.

Sunday night, while accepting the Best Group award with the Migos at the BET Awards, Offset raised some eyebrows when he said, “I thank my wife, you should thank yours.” Cardi B confirmed the marriage in a tweet on Monday.

A marriage certificate shows that Cardi B and Offset, whose real names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus, were wed on September 20 in Atlanta, but only announced their engagement in October.

A month after the marriage, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert, shocking fans.

Cardi B shared that she was pregnant during a performance on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s