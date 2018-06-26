GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is dead Tuesday after his vehicle overturned on the ramp from northbound State Highway 121 to eastbound Interstate-635 in Grapevine. It happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. just north of DFW International Airport.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation found that the driver lost control of the big rig while traveling along the ramp. Police are still trying to determine what caused this to happen. The 18-wheeler then flipped onto its side and struck a guard rail. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was trapped inside of the big rig’s cab, though police said that he did not appear to be breathing. Crews had to stabilize the vehicle before he could be extricated. The man was finally removed at about 3:15 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Firefighters from Grapevine and DFW International Airport are working to get the big rig removed from the area and pick up any debris that was scattered across the road, while officials from the Texas Department of Transportation assess damage to the guard rail.

This is keeping the ramp shut down, and the closure is expected to continue through the morning rush hour. Traffic will not be allowed through until police have cleared the scene. Drivers on Tuesday morning are advised to seek an alternate route, and avoid the north entrance to DFW International Airport.