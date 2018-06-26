  • CBS 11On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he chats with guests about a variety of topics.

gettyimages 666909876 Former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Developing TV Show

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A spokesman for TV syndication company Debmar-Mercury said Monday that a pilot episode of the series, titled “Sean Spicer’s Common Ground,” is in the works.

No other details about the episode were released. The plans were first reported by The New York Times.

The Times reported the show would feature Spicer interviewing public figures and have respectful conversations on topics ranging from the media to sports to marriage.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump, says he was approached to be a guest on the inaugural episode.

Avenatti wrote on Twitter he declined.

