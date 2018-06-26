LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he chats with guests about a variety of topics.

A spokesman for TV syndication company Debmar-Mercury said Monday that a pilot episode of the series, titled “Sean Spicer’s Common Ground,” is in the works.

No other details about the episode were released. The plans were first reported by The New York Times.

The Times reported the show would feature Spicer interviewing public figures and have respectful conversations on topics ranging from the media to sports to marriage.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump, says he was approached to be a guest on the inaugural episode.

Within an hour, I sent: “Julie…I have an enormous amount of respect for your group’s work. Unfortunately, however, I can’t say the same about Sean’s. Suffice it to say that I’m not interested in helping Sean sell his new show.” They offered $2500 as the guest for the pilot. https://t.co/q7hthtlOGs — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 26, 2018

Avenatti wrote on Twitter he declined.

