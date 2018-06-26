  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Ada, golf, John Daly, PGA, U.S. Senior Open, USGA
(credit: Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – John Daly has withdrawn from the U.S. Senior Open, citing a deteriorating knee condition and blaming the USGA for not allowing him to use a golf cart.

The 52-year-old two-time major champion went on Twitter to say the USGA turned down his request to use a golf cart, which could have been allowed under rules that conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The USGA responded, saying it offered Daly a chance to provide additional information about his condition. Daly said he never received such a request.

Golf carts generally are forbidden in tournament play. In 2001, Casey Martin, who suffers from a rare circulatory condition, successfully sued the PGA Tour to use a cart in a tournament.

Daly, who withdrew from a tournament last October after his knee collapsed, finished seventh at last week’s Champions Tour event.

