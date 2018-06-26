  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Europe, Harley Davidson, motorcycles, tariffs, trade

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is denying that his trade policy is responsible for Harley-Davidson’s decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas.

The company said that it’s doing so because of tariffs that it’s facing in a trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union. But Trump called that an excuse.

Trump said in tweets on Tuesday that the company had already announced that it was closing a Kansas City plant. Union officials have said that those jobs are going to Thailand. Harley-Davidson has denied that.

“That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse,” Trump said on Twitter. “Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it.”

Trump said that he is getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers, and open up markets.

