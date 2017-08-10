CBS 11 To Host Disaster Relief Drive Tuesday

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – In response to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, CBS11 is partnering with the Dallas Cowboys and Albertsons to hold “The Ones for Texas Relief Drive” benefiting The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services.
It will take place Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on CBS 11.
Representatives from The Salvation Army, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Albertsons will accept donations by phone (1-877-TEXAS-11) to assist in the recovery efforts from the storm.
DONATE: For more information on The Salvation Army’s efforts, click here.