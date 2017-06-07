105.3 The Fan’s Norman Aire Giveaway

DFW
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week.
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733
Family, Friends Mourn Teens Killed In Multi-Car Crash
Two teens from Anna were among four victims killed in a five car collision Tuesday afternoon in northeast Collin County.
Husband, Wife, Daughter Die From Gas Leak At Dallas Home
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a gas leak call and found three people dead inside a home at 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Football Coach Stoops Retires
Bob Stoops abruptly announced his retirement Wednesday, a stunning offseason move by the 56-year-old future Hall of Famer who led the Sooners to 11 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons.
Cowboys LB Roundup: Nzeocha Out, Jaylon + Lee In
When it comes to Dallas Cowboys linebackers, all OTAs eyes on Wednesday were on Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee.
Eat
3 Traditional Indian Recipes To Add To Your Recipe Book
Explore the Indian culture in your own home with these three traditional Indian recipes, inspired by the sweets featured in the book "Before We Visit the Goddess" by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni.
Families Find Savings At Salvage Grocery Store
The kids are home from school and they are always hungry. Making affordable meals can be a challenge. There is one unique option in Dallas, however, for families that are willing to keep an open mind.
See
Bob Seger To Tour In 2017 With Stop In Dallas
Bob Seger is heading out for a late summer and fall tour with his Silver Bullet Band.
Tasha's KRLD To Do List: June 1-4, 2017
Summer is here and there is plenty 'To Do' around DFW this weekend.
Play
Plano's Legacy West Opens With Celebration
This is a big weekend for Plano as the city unveils Legacy West, the $3.2 billion development on 255 acres that is now the largest and newest mixed-use space in North Texas.
Mobile Library Rolls Out In Dallas
A mobile library is a welcome addition to the reading landscape for kids in Dallas.
Travel
Top 5 Vacations For People Who Don't Like Big Cities
Get away from big city life by taking your vacation in five of the best small towns in America
America's 5 Best Rivers For Fly Fishing
An introduction to five of America's best fly fishing rivers
5 Must-Visit U.S. Destinations For History Buffs
History buffs yearning to experience places that highlight the country's rich traditions, landmarks, and defining events will head for America's oldest cities, significant war monuments, and important buildings for a sense of the past.
5 Must-Haves For Every Overseas Traveler
Smart travelers know that less is more when going abroad, but there are certain essentials to take with you that will save time, worry, inconvenience, and effort once you arrive overseas.
