11 Days Of Christmas Wishes

Need a little extra holiday cheer this year? Register for a chance to win $1100 in 11 Days of Christmas Wishes, sponsored by FiOS by Frontier, CBS 11 and TXA 21.

One entry per day, per person. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch