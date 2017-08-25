Chefs For Farmers Prize Package From KRLD

DFW
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week.
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204
Still No Sign Of Missing Richardson Girl More Than A Week Later
Missing for more than a week, there is still no trace of a three-year-old Richardson girl whose father claims she disappeared last Saturday.
Oil Rig Explodes In Louisiana Lake, Injuries Reported
An oil rig exploded Sunday night in Lake Pontchartrain in St. Charles Parish, a Louisiana police department said.
Latest Headlines
Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL, Alleging Collusion
Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL on Sunday, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners following his protests during the national anthem.
Packers: Rodgers Could Miss Rest Of Season With Broken Collarbone
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone.
Burger King Tries To Burn Wendy's With Its Spicy Nuggets
Burger King is adding spicy nuggets to its menu and firing up a rivalry with burger chain Wendy's, which pulled the peppery snack from most of its restaurants earlier this year.
Kellogg's To Buy Protein Bar Maker RXBar For $600 Million
Kellogg's is buying protein bar maker RXBar, just days after the cereal company hired a former vitamin executive as CEO.
Celebrate Friday The 13th In North Texas
Today is the first Friday the 13th to fall in October since 2006, so celebrate this spooky day accordingly!
One-Of-A-Kind Exhibit Opens At DMA
A renowned exhibit is set to open at the Dallas Museum of Art starting in October.
Tasha’s KRLD To Do List October 12- 15, 2017
The weekend is full of great activities across North Texas: Movies, live music, and fun for the whole family. See the KRLD 'To Do' list.
Online Retailers Offer Trendy Looks For Plus-Size Guys
A crop of internet retailers are finally catering to a long-ignored group. Bigger men are going online to find fashionable threads in larger sizes. Shoppers said that these clothes are hard to find elsewhere.
5 Most Remote Beaches In America
Five suggested beachside destinations to get far away from it all
The Ultimate East Coast Fall Foliage Guide
An informative guide to five of the best destinations on the East Coast to enjoy the fall foliage.
5 Best Man-Made Structures In America
The American experience incorporates five exceptional man-made structures, each one boasting a compelling vision and rich story line that took it from drawing board to astonishing reality.
A Millennial's Guide To Moving
If you're feeling overwhelmed by an upcoming move, check out our handy guide for helping get you prepared and keeping your stress level down.
