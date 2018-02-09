Register for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to see Chicago & REO Speedwagon June 29th at Starplex Pavilion. Fans will be treated to a night filled with a deep catalog of hits from both bands.
Chicago, in planning a show unlike any other they’ve done before, will perform their historic album Chicago II in its entirety followed by the “world’s longest encore” as the band jokingly refers to it, filled with their greatest hits. REO Speedwagon will electrify audiences with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run” and more.
For ticket information visit ticketmaster.com.