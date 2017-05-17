Win A Campership To Dak’s Football Camp!
Hey, Cowboys fans! Join CBS 11 for the first annual Citi Dak Prescott Football ProCamp in partnership with Albertsons and Tom Thumb, presented by Adidas. Premier partners include Welch’s Fruit Snacks. The event is June 24-25 at Lake Dallas High School, and is for boys and girls grades 1-8. Sign up today.
Or, register here for a chance to win a free campership!
We’ll announce two winners on Monday, June 12. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to enter. See official rules (below) for full details. Good luck from CBS 11, your official Cowboys station!