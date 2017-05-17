CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Dak Prescott Football Camp

Win A Campership To Dak’s Football Camp!

Hey, Cowboys fans! Join CBS 11 for the first annual Citi Dak Prescott Football ProCamp in partnership with Albertsons and Tom Thumb, presented by Adidas. Premier partners include Welch’s Fruit Snacks. The event is June 24-25 at Lake Dallas High School, and is for boys and girls grades 1-8. Sign up today.

Or, register here for a chance to win a free campership!

sponsors Daks Football Camp

We’ll announce two winners on Monday, June 12. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to enter. See official rules (below) for full details. Good luck from CBS 11, your official Cowboys station!

