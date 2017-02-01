DFW
CBS 11
CBS 11
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243
TXA 21
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231
MeTV TXA 21.2
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204
105.3 The Fan
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204
Shooting At Dallas Police Substation Renews Calls For Added Security
The City of Dallas is feeling new pressure to increase security for police officers after a driveby shooting narrowly misses a police officer and leave a substation covered in bullet holes.
Friends Remember Late Actor, Fort Worth Native Bill Paxton
Friends who knew prolific actor Bill Paxton when he was in high school recalled memories of the Fort Worth native, who passed away due to complications from surgery.
Kurt Busch Steals Monster Victory By Winning Daytona 500
Busch used a last-lap pass to win the crash-filled Daytona 500 on Sunday in the opening race of Monster Energy's new role as title sponsor of NASCAR's top series.
Rangers Slugger Hamilton Might Need Another Knee Surgery
Texas Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton went to Houston on Sunday, facing the possibility of another knee surgery in his bid to return to the majors.
Blue Bell Introduces New 'Ice Cream Cone' Flavor
Blue Bell Ice Cream fans will no longer have to pick between a cup or a cone. Now, you can have the cone in a cup! The much-loved company has introduced a new flavor on Friday called Ice Cream Cone.
The Whole Truth About The Kernel
“Popcorn is coming back and being advertised as a healthy snack, which is very true, but it can be misleading,” said Ellen Petrosyan, a registered dietitian with Parkland Health and Hospital System.
Exploring At The Museum Of The American Railroad
Can you imagine what a million dollar train set would look like. Soon you won't have imagine at all, thanks to the generosity of one Dallas family. JD Ryan is Around Town.
Top 5 Changes Coming To DFW In The Next 10 Years
Big changes are heading to North Texas in the next decade with the one constant being a boom in population.
A New Season With New Thrills At Six Flags Over Texas
Six Flags opens up for the 2017 season this weekend. It will be the 56th season for the Arlington theme park. And if you like spinning and a lot of up-and-downs there are a number of new adventures for you.
Tasha’s KRLD To Do List: February 23-26, 2017
See what's going on around DFW this weekend with the KRLD To Do List
How To Properly Clean And Store Luggage
A few tips to help keep your luggage looking as good as new
How To Quell Wanderlust Between Trips
Five tips to help cope with the strong desire to get away from it all in advance of your next big trip
5 Best Ski Lodges In The U.S.
A look at five of the very best ski lodges in the United States.
Five Must-See Destinations In Paris
Within the 41 square miles of Paris, France there are over 60 main attractions for visitors to discover ranging from Museums, Churches, Monuments and Squares as well as examples of contemporary and traditional architecture. This is far too many sites for the average tourist to attempt to visit during a short stay in the city of lights. Thus a list of the five most famous and must see attractions is in order.
