CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 
TRAFFIC: Delays On Westbound Interstate-20 At Robinson Road In Grand Prairie After Big Rig Crash | Check Map

Gaylord Texan Lone Star Christmas Sweepstakes

Enter today for a chance to win a family 4-pack to ICE featuring “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” or the grand prize which includes two-night room accomodations for a family of four (one room) at the Gaylord Texan.

Family 4-packs valued at $116. Grand prize package valued at $900.

One entry per day, per person. Must be 21 years of age or older. Winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch