Gaylord Texan Lone Star Christmas Sweepstakes

TRAFFIC: Delays On Westbound Interstate-20 At Robinson Road In Grand Prairie After Big Rig Crash | Check Map
Enter today for a chance to win a family 4-pack to ICE featuring “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” or the grand prize which includes two-night room accomodations for a family of four (one room) at the Gaylord Texan.
Family 4-packs valued at $116. Grand prize package valued at $900.
One entry per day, per person. Must be 21 years of age or older. Winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries.