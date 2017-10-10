Gaylord Texan Lone Star Christmas Sweepstakes

Flanagan Upsets Keitany, Ends US Drought At NYC Marathon Flanagan dethroned Mary Keitany on Sunday and became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977, potentially ending her decorated career with her first major marathon victory.

Harvick Passes Truex For Texas Win, Both Clinch Title ShotsHarvick went around the outside of Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with 10 laps to go, then stayed in front the rest of the way Sunday to earn his championship shot in NASCAR's season finale.