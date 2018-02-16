Goodguys Car Show Giveaway

Kick off the 2018 Goodguys season at the Goodguys 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals Giant Car Show, March 9th through the 11th at the Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth. Grab your family and friends and check out over 2,000 hot rods, customs, muscle cars and trucks now through 1987, plus Goodguys AutoCross racing, Nitro Thunderfest presented by Fuelcurve.com, vendor exhibits, swap meet, cars for sale corral, entertainment and more! Where timeless traditions meet new school trends!
Get your tickets now HERE.