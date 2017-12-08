KRLD’s Barry Manilow Giveaway

DFW
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS 11
The entrance to Dallas Cowboys headquarters, Valley Ranch , Irving (Photo by Nathan Wood, CBSDFW.COM) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News […]
TXA 21
The entrance to Dallas Cowboys headquarters, Valley Ranch , Irving (Photo by Nathan Wood, CBSDFW.COM) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News […]
MeTV TXA 21.2
The entrance to Dallas Cowboys headquarters, Valley Ranch , Irving (Photo by Nathan Wood, CBSDFW.COM) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 […]
KRLD
The entrance to Dallas Cowboys headquarters, Valley Ranch , Irving (Photo by Nathan Wood, CBSDFW.COM) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 […]
105.3 The Fan
The entrance to Dallas Cowboys headquarters, Valley Ranch , Irving (Photo by Nathan Wood, CBSDFW.COM) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
DFW Moments: Delta Flight 191 Crash
The crash of Delta Flight 191 in North Texas changed air travel around the country forever and the way pilots and airlines deal with weather and storms.
North Texas Christian School In Danger Of Closing Down
A North Texas Christian school, open for nearly four decades, is in danger of closing its doors.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Latest Headlines
Cowboys Trash Giants As Tank Profanely Trashes Refs
"We ain't getting no holding calls,” said Tank in a rant that lasted a full minute. “The refs out there for nothing...
Prescott Throws 3 TDs As Cowboys Spoil Eli's Return
Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and the desperate Dallas Cowboys beat New York 30-10 Sunday.
Featured Podcasts
Shan and RJ
Ben & Skin
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Storm Team Blog
Sky Cams
Share Photos
Weather App
Traffic
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
KRLD Restaurant Week
Audio
Featured Podcasts
CEO Spotlight
Around Town
Better Living with Nick Carissimi
Brad Sham Cowboys Report
Gavin Dawson
Hello, Win Column!
E.S.P.
Eat
Fruity Pebbles Revealed As Mystery Oreo Cookie Flavor
One lucky fan is going to be $50,000 richer for correctly guessing that Fruity Pebbles was the creme filling flavor inside of Mystery Oreo cookies released earlier this year.
McDonald's Bringing Back 'Dollar Menu' Name With $1, $2, $3 Items
The 'Dollar Menu' is making a McComeback. McDonald's said that it is reviving the once-popular value menu next month, but with items that will cost $1.00, $2.00 or $3.00.
See
Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes 11 Komodo Dragon Hatchlings
There is a new addition to the Fort Worth Zoo -- eleven new additions, to be exact. For the first time in its 108-year history, the zoo is welcoming Komodo dragon hatchlings.
Taylor Swift Announces "Reputation" Tour Coming To AT&T Stadium
Attention all Taylor Swift fans in North Texas, get ready to shake it off. The music superstar is set to come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington in October 2018.
Play
New IKEA Location In Grand Prairie Ready To Open Its Doors
The new IKEA store in Grand Prairie is set to open on December 13, and workers are preparing for big crowds. The design is complete and the shelves are stocked.
Expert Says The Best Christmas Trees Have Nice Scent & Springy Needles
When picking out the perfect Christmas tree, plant pathologist Brian Eshenaur said that you should beware of yellowing needles or a slight brown speckled color.
Contests
More
Travel
America's Best Christkindl Markets
Get a preview of five of America's best Christkindl Markets from around the country.
Best Winter Getaways In Europe
A definitive list of the best places in Europe to travel to this winter.
America's Best Offbeat Destinations To Visit This Holiday
The busy holiday season is here. If you're thinking of heading out of town, take a look at five of the most magical and most rewarding destinations to visit during the holidays.
5 Historical Places Across The U.S. To Spend Thanksgiving Weekend
The busy Thanksgiving holiday is just around the corner. Instead of the usual spots, consider any of these often overlooked historical places to visit over Thanksgiving weekend.
More
Events
KRLD’s Barry Manilow Giveaway
More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KRLD 1080
105.3 The Fan
100.3 Jack FM
98.7 KLUV
La Grande 107.5
ALT 103.7
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KVTV Live
Live Feed