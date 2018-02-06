Paul Simon – The Farewell Tour

DFW
CBS 11
CBS 11
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711
TXA 21
TXA 21
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711
MeTV TXA 21.2
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD
KRLD
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053
Slick Roads Make For Potentially Hazardous Conditions
Winter weather sweeping through North Texas on Tuesday night sent temperatures plunging below freezing and drenched the area with heavy rains.
Democrats Hoping To Unseat Governor Abbott Share Visions
The Democrats vying for the chance to unseat Governor Abbott, who has $43 million campaign war chest, will have an uphill battle. But some of them are hoping to break through by trying to tie the Governor to President Trump.
Josh McDaniels Backs Out Of Deal To Become Colts Coach
The Colts confirmed McDaniels' decision in a statement Tuesday night after reports emerged that the Patriots' offensive coordinator had opted to stay in New England with coach Bill Belichick.
Video: Eagles Fans Raid Convenience Store Following Super Bowl Win
Philadelphia police released surveillance video Tuesday of fans raiding a convenience store following the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
Eat
Experts Say Coffee Is Healthy For Everyone Except Pregnant Women
A recent review of 127 separate studies found that coffee was not only good for the body, but also had a small chance to reduce the development of certain cancers.
Company Confirms That 'Lady Doritos' Are Not Happening
Don't expect to see 'Lady Doritos' on store shelves. The company behind the chips said Tuesday that it is not developing a line designed for women, despite online speculation.
See
Willie Nelson Cancels February Tour Dates Because Of Flu
According to Rolling Stone magazine, country singer Willie Nelson has canceled all of his February tour dates because he has come down with the flu.
Best Ways To Celebrate Black History Month In DFW
There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month in North Texas. Here are some great places to go during this month-long celebration.
Play
15 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50
Don't break the bank this Valentine's Day. These gifts say a lot while costing you a little.
Best Cooking Classes In DFW
Whether wanting to learn how to cook from scratch or wanting to find out the most nutritional ways to prepare foods, from individual lessons to group sessions, the Dallas and Fort Worth area has plenty of options. Here are the best cooking classes in the DFW area.
Win Tickets To Paul Simon – The Farewell Tour
Register for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets from 1080 KRLD to see Paul Simon - The Farewell Tour at the American Airlines Center June 1st.
Country Double Header National Flyaway
Enter for your chance to win a flyaway this March to Phoenix to experience a Cactus League Spring Training game and two nights of Country music at our Country Double Header concert.
105.3 The Fan Black Panther Watch Party
105.3 The Fan is hosting a special watch party of Black Panther.
TXA 21 Winter Comedy Games Jackpot
Need some extra cash this winter? TXA 21 wants to make you a winner!
DFW Boat Expo Giveaway
Register to win a pair of tickets to the DFW Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall. Valid any day from Feb 2-4 & 8-11.
Travel
5 Surprise Romantic Getaways In The US
Celebrate Valentine's Day or any other romantic occasion by visiting any of these five American destinations.
America's 5 Best Comfort Food Spots
Five of the nation's traditional and very special places where comfort foods are served. Diners find such menu favorites as steak and potatoes, mac and cheese, burgers and fries, and old fashioned baked pies.
Take A Trip Back In Time To See The Beatles
In the English city where they were born and rose to fame, tourists can take a trip back in time to meet "The Beatles."
Best Tropical Destinations For Travelers On A Budget
Tropical destinations are often a top choice for backpackers and other budget-minded travelers. Here's a closer look at five of the best tropical or subtropical destinations in the world.
Paul Simon – The Farewell Tour
