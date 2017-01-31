See K&C Masterpiece LIVE With Ron White and Alex Reymundo

Jones Says Romo "Will Play In Superbowl," Would Not Specify For Which Team With the 2016 Dallas Cowboys season coming to a close, team owner/General Manager Jerry Jones sees a great future for his team, with or without Tony Romo.

Cowboys Season In Review: Dallas Exceeded All Expectations in 2016 Despite Early Playoff LossThe Dallas Cowboys looked dead in the water after losing starting quarterback Tony Romo in the preseason. However, they found the future in Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Despite losing to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, the future is very bright for the Dallas Cowboys.