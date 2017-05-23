Win Tickets To The Show!
Join CBS 11 for the 28th annual Yellow Rose Classic Car Show and Southwest All-Ford Nationals. It’s coming up July 8-9 at the Arlington Convention Center. We’ll be celebrating American automotive excellence, history and tradition. Featuring 50 years of the Ford Mercury Cougar! From the classics to the modern, you’ll see it all!
Tickets are available at the door, or you can win four passes by registering here now.
It’s the 28th annual Yellow Rose Classic Car Show from the North Texas Mustang Club! Sponsored by Ford, Best in Texas, and CBS 11, the Ones for Texas. See you there!