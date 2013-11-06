You can help bring a smile to a local child in need this holiday season!

Join CBS 11, TXA 21, the North Texas Business Alliance and their partners in supporting the Cowboy Santas. Please donate a new, unwrapped toy at our toy drive.

Monday, December 18, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Globe Life Park In Arlington (Free Autographs, Refreshments, Kids Activities)

You can also drop off your toy donation at any of the locations listed below, or click here to donate online now!

Arlington Globe Life Park 1000 Ballpark Way
Fort Worth Any Fort Worth Fire Station Find Locations
Fort Worth Any Fort Worth Police Station Find Locations
Fort Worth Texas Rangers Team Store 316 Main Street
Irving North Texas Business Alliance 111 Ferguson Court Suite 100

The Cowboy Santas Program, Inc. is a 501 C(3) charitable organization that provides toys, books and games to children ages 12 and under from low-income families during the holiday season. For more information on the Cowboy Santas program, visit www.CowboySantas.org.

