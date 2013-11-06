You can help bring a smile to a local child in need this holiday season!
Join CBS 11, TXA 21, the North Texas Business Alliance and their partners in supporting the Cowboy Santas. Please donate a new, unwrapped toy at our toy drive.
Monday, December 18, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Globe Life Park In Arlington (Free Autographs, Refreshments, Kids Activities)
You can also drop off your toy donation at any of the locations listed below, or click here to donate online now!
The Cowboy Santas Program, Inc. is a 501 C(3) charitable organization that provides toys, books and games to children ages 12 and under from low-income families during the holiday season. For more information on the Cowboy Santas program, visit www.CowboySantas.org.