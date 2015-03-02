CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Ronda Rousey celebrates her victory over Cat Zingano in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: (Blue shorts) Cat Zingano grapples with Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsGettyImages_464822456_8<> in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Cat Zingano reacts to her loss to Ronda Rousey by submission after their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: (R) UFC President Dana White congratulates Ronda Rousey on her victory over Cat Zingano in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: (Top) Ronda Rousey grapples with Cat Zingano in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Ronda Rousey enters the Octagon in her UFC women's bantamweight championship bout against Cat Zingano during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Ronda Rousey celebrates her victory over Cat Zingano in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Ronda Rousey prepares to enter the Octagon in her UFC women's bantamweight championship bout against Cat Zingano during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsReebok and UFC Announce Long-Term PartnershipNEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Swizz Beatz and Ronda Rousey appear at Reebok and UFC Announce Long-Term Partnership at Industria Studios on December 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Reebok)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Ronda Rousey enters the Octagon in her UFC women's bantamweight championship bout against Cat Zingano during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Rousey Defeats Zingano In 14 SecondsUFC 184: Rousey v ZinganoLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: (Blue shorts) Cat Zingano takes down Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Categories: Photo Galleries Sports

