  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaCBS 11's Karen Borta takes a photo with 18-year-old Kaitlyn. The two first met when Kaitlyn was 3 years old and undergoing chemotherapy. (Karen Borta/Twitter)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaCBS 11's Karen Borta was part of the annual Children's Cancer Fund Gala. Here she takes a photo with young McKenna. (Karen Borta/Twitter)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  • Children’s Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaChildren's Cancer Fund Holds Annual Gala(Photo Credit: Kristina Bowman)
  •  Next Gallery Severe Weather, Hail Pelts DFW Friday
Categories: News

More Latest Photos

Children's Cancer Fund Holds Annual GalaThe 29th annual Children's Cancer Fund Gala was held Friday, April 21 in Dallas and featured guests such as Dallas Cowboys' Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott.
Severe Weather, Hail Pelts DFW FridayOur viewers sent pics of hail from the safety of their homes after storms swept through North Texas.
One Year Later: Remembering PrinceOne year later, fans continue to mourn the loss of Grammy and Oscar-winning recording artist Prince.
The Fan's Mudbug Bash 2017
Civilians Killed In Assad Regime Attacks In SyriaViewer discretion is advised
Tony Romo Through The YearsCheck out pictures from throughout Tony Romo's NFL career spent entirely with the Dallas Cowboys.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia