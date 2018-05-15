  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under: Entertainment, Local, News, Photo Galleries
  • CBS 11 News Ready For The Royal WeddingRuss McCaskey & Karen BortaTry This Facebook Effect For Yourself: https://bit.ly/2rLDtLd
  • CBS 11 News Ready For The Royal WeddingJeff JamisonTry This Facebook Effect For Yourself: https://bit.ly/2rLDtLd
  • CBS 11 News Ready For The Royal WeddingMadison SawyerTry This Facebook Effect For Yourself: https://bit.ly/2rLDtLd
  • CBS 11 Weather Day At The Ballpark