It’s an age-old question; who’s better… Dallas or Fort Worth? Are you ready to prove it? From barbecue to art museums, proud citizens of both sides of The Metroplex attest that their favorite city (or county as the case may be) is the best. It’s time to let the people of North Texas get settle this matter the old-fashioned way. Tug-Of-War!

Mark your calendar for a day of rivalry and and fun for the whole family on August 11 at Joe Pool Lake’s Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. Teams from both sides of the Metroplex will face off in an epic battle between east and west, with each team raising at least $10,000 for Children’s Cancer Fund (CCF). The event will be free and open for spectators of all ages. There will be music, and activities for kids and more!

WHEN

Saturday, August 11 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

WHERE

Lynn Creek Park | 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway | Grand Prairie, TX 75052

CBS 11 has partnered with the North Texas Business Alliance and Southwest Kia on Pulling Together, a Texas-sized tug of war between Dallas and Fort Worth, all to support Children’s Cancer Fund.

Two miles south of Interstate-20, use the Great Southwest Parkway exit.

Or, from Highway 360, head east on Mildred Walker Parkway.

WHO

All ages are welcome. This is a kid-friendly event! However, we do ask that you please leave your pets at home.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING?

Lawn Chairs

Swimsuits (No lifeguard on duty.)

Coolers and outside food/beverages are welcome. (No glass containers are allowed.)

COST

Admission and parking are free.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

WHAT IF IT RAINS?

This is a “rain or shine” event, except in the event of severe weather.