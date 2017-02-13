THE COURSE | WEATHER FORECAST | ROAD CLOSURES & TRAFFIC | HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO | ENTERTAINMENT | CHARITY

In 2017, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series will be celebrating 20 Years Running. It all began in San Diego in 1998. This will also mark Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Dallas Half Marathon’s eighth year with the series since the inaugural race in 2010. Through the years, Rock ‘n’ Roll Dallas has become known for its spirited course featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Finish Line Festival at Reunion Lawn with beautiful skyline views of the city. Join us in Dallas in 2017 for our series-wide celebration of 20 Years Running!