In 2017, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series will be celebrating 20 Years Running. It all began in San Diego in 1998. This will also mark Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Dallas Half Marathon’s eighth year with the series since the inaugural race in 2010. Through the years, Rock ‘n’ Roll Dallas has become known for its spirited course featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Finish Line Festival at Reunion Lawn with beautiful skyline views of the city. Join us in Dallas in 2017 for our series-wide celebration of 20 Years Running!
THE COURSE
Date: March 18
Time: 7:45 AM
Time Limit: 1 Hour
Start Line: Fair Park Inside Cotton Bowl Plaza
Finish Line: Fair Park Inside Cotton Bowl Plaza
Date: March 19
Time: 8:00 AM
Time Limit: 4 Hours
Start Line: Young Street & Lamar Street
Finish Line: Reunion Lawn
WEATHER FORECAST
ROAD CLOSURES & TRAFFIC
HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO
KAY BAILEY HUTCHISON CONVENTION CENTER | MARCH 17 FROM 12:00 PM TO 6:00 PM & MARCH 18 FROM 9:00 AM TO 5:00 PM
Rock ‘n’ Roll Dallas features a two-day Health & Fitness Expo prior to the race, which is free and open to the public. More than 75 exhibitors will offer free samples, showcase the latest in running technology, sports apparel, health and nutrition information, interactive displays and much more. Pick up some last-minute race essentials and be sure to visit the Brooks Official Merchandise Store.
ENTERTAINMENT
Music makes up the heart and “sole” of this event. Live bands will be performing a variety of music from alternative, classic and punk rock to blues, jazz and soul along every mile of the race course. The bands set the tempo for this running party, where runners and spectators alike will be “dancin’ in the streets” to these miniature concerts.
Then, get ready to ROCK! Introducing Texas native Bob Schneider as the headliner for the Toyota Rock ‘n’ Roll Concert Series at the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Dallas Half Marathon! After you run the streets of Dallas, celebrate your finish with Bob Schneider at the Finish Line Festival!
CHARITY
Last year, more than 250 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Dallas runners chose to run for St. Jude, raising over $90,000 for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You can join them in using your race to help save lives!
When you register for Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Dallas as a St. Jude runner, you’ll raise funds and become part of an alliance against childhood cancer, united in ensuring families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
