CBS 11 News Friday Morning UpdateCheck out what's making headlines across North Texas on Friday morning.
Crash Test Dummy Changes For Bigger AmericansAccording to a recent study, the average American is about 20 pounds heavier than 40 years ago. And that is changing the way that automobiles are tested for safety.
New Stamp Changes Images When TouchedThe U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp that uses thermochromatic ink, changing images when touched.
Arlington's Myles Garrett Goes First In NFL DraftArlington's own Myles Garrett was the first player selected in the NFL Draft on Thursday evening. It was not a surprise, but he said that he was still nervous beforehand.
Keller Student Wins Scholar Athlete HonorBefore football players can make it to the NFL, they must first be successful at the college level. Ian McIver from Keller Central High School is well on his way.
Crawling Becomes Popular Exercise At The GymCrawling is becoming popular at gyms across the country. Experts said that it offers more than just a standard workout.