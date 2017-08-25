TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Facebook | Twitter

Hurricane Harvey Current Conditions And Forecast Path 3:00PMHurricane Harvey Current Conditions And Forecast Path 3:00PM
DISD 'Smoothie Kings' Help Kick Off Back To SchoolThis week's "Ones For Texas" are the Dallas Independent School District's 'Smoothie Kings.'
Hurricane Harvey Rainfall Forecast As Of 1:00PMHere is the latest Hurricane Harvey Rainfall forecast for the Texas coast.
Hurricane Harvey Current Conditions And Forecast PathHere are the latest conditions and Forecast Path for Hurricane Harvey
Current Hurricane Harvey Wind Gust Forecast As Of 1:00PMHere is the latest forecast win gusts from Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey Storm Surge Alert As Of 1:00PMStorm surge of six to twelve feet expected with large swells and dangerous rip currents.

